University of Utah Discontinues 'Diversity Questions or Statements' in Hiring

The University of Utah will no longer include 'diversity questions or statements' in its hiring process for new faculty and staff. This decision comes after criticism from Utah Governor Spencer Cox and pressure from state lawmakers. The announcement was made in an email from the office of President Taylor Randall.





