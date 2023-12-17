Sean Payton Faces Criticism After Broncos' Loss to Lions

Sean Payton had a lot of explaining to do after the Denver Broncos' loss to the Detroit Lions on December 16. Detroit didn't just beat the Broncos, they embarrassed them in every way possible. The Lions, led by quarterback Jared Goff and coached by Dan Campbell, dominated the game and even made a bold decision to go for a touchdown instead of a field goal. Payton, the Denver head coach's former mentee, surely deserved the defeat.





