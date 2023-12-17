Visionary.ai and Qualcomm collaborate to enhance low-light photography and videography

Low-light photography and videography has improved considerably over the last decade, but Visionary.ai says its collaboration with Qualcomm could deliver a generational leap in quality. The Israeli startup announced its collaboration with Qualcomm in October 2023 at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, saying that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor would support Visionary.ai’s night vision technology.
The results should mean higher visibility beyond what the human eye can see in the same conditions, illuminating a scene as dark as 0.2 lux. It’s all the more interesting because smartphones are somewhat hindered by their smaller image sensors and pixels compared to interchangeable lens cameras, despite pixel binning trying to mitigate that. It’s a constant battle to reduce noise and produce a good image, which manufacturers have been working on through a mix of bracketing and AI-driven processing. It’s not as simple with video, which would require increasing brightness and reducing noise simultaneously with each frame in quick successio
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
2023 Forbes Power Women’s Summit: Designing a Better FutureWe’re thrilled to announce the lineup for the 2023 Forbes Power Women’s Summit, taking place on September 14th in New York. Hosted by moiraforbes, the Summit will convene visionary leaders, including NYSE President lynnmartin; Actress & Activist BusyPhilipps; Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson; Golden Globe Award Winning Actress KimCattrall; WNBA Champion Sue Bird; and Marketing Exec Bozoma Saint John (badassboz). Register to attend virtually here:
Source: ForbesWomen - 🏆 477. / 51 Read more »
Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »
Source: ActionNewsJax - 🏆 436. / 53 Read more »
Source: ScaryMommy - 🏆 116. / 63 Read more »