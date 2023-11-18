Holiday Markets and Festive Attractions Light Up Denver

Let there be lights! You know we're heading into the holidays as local landmarks begin lighting up and seasonal extravaganzas start attracting hordes (see a). But there are also plenty of free events to enjoy around town, including weekend markets and ongoing attractions like the Mile High Tree.
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada In its twelfth year, the time-honored Sugar Plum Bazaar Holiday Market lands classy for a weekend run with more than 75 hand-picked vendors at the Arvada Center. Promising a raft of handmade jewelry, art, clothing and home decor, as well as treats and goodies to keep buyers fortified, co-founder Alissa Bush still steers the ship atBelmar is all decked out for the season. This weekend, you can shop over eighty local vendors at the market by the skating rink, while also indulging in festive cheer at the pop-up bar. Friday night is opening night, with carriage rides, a holiday ice performance by the Denver Colorado Figure Skating Club, and the tree lighting at 6 p.
