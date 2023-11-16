Leonid Meteor Shower to Light Up Night Sky This Weekend

The night sky is due to light up with a spectacular display this weekend as the Leonid meteor shower hits its peak. The annual meteor shower, known for some of the most impressive shooting stars in history, is due to see its maximum meteors falling per hour in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, November 18. This year's shower is forecast to hit around 10 to 15 meteors per hour at its peak.

'The best night to see these this year is on the evening of November 17/18,' Christopher Conselice, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Nottingham in the U.K. told Newsweek. 'They should appear all across the sky, and there could be as many as 20 per hour. Some of these meteors will leave spectacular trails of light for a few seconds.' The Leonids, so-called due to the meteors appearing to come from the constellation Leo, are a result of tiny particles of rock and ice falling through the Earth's atmosphere and heating up rapidl





🏆 44. Newsweek » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

November night sky highlights: Jupiter on display, Leonid meteor shower peakHere's a rundown of sky-gazing events to bookmark for November 2023, including the Leonid meteor shower.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 44. / 52,36 Read more »

Don’t Miss: Leonid Meteor Shower Peak & Saturn in “The Sea”Science, Space and Technology News 2023

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 44. / 52,36 Read more »

Orionid Meteor Shower peaks this weekend: Earth passes through Halley's Comet dustWhile Halley's Comet only becomes visible to Earth every 76 years, the planet passes through the comet dust every October.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 44. / 52,36 Read more »

How to watch the Orionid meteor shower tonight, in person or onlineDT Video

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 44. / 52,36 Read more »

What are the viewing conditions for the Orionid Meteor Shower this weekend?NASA’s Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 44. / 52,36 Read more »

Celestial fireworks in the sky this weekend on the First Coast as Orionid meteor shower peaksThe Orionid meteor shower peaks Saturday, Oct. 21 through Sunday but, will last until Nov. 22!

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 44. / 52,36 Read more »