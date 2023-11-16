Leonid Meteor Shower to Light Up Night Sky This Weekend

The night sky is due to light up with a spectacular display this weekend as the Leonid meteor shower hits its peak. The annual meteor shower, known for some of the most impressive shooting stars in history, is due to see its maximum meteors falling per hour in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, November 18. This year's shower is forecast to hit around 10 to 15 meteors per hour at its peak.
'The best night to see these this year is on the evening of November 17/18,' Christopher Conselice, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Nottingham in the U.K. told Newsweek. 'They should appear all across the sky, and there could be as many as 20 per hour. Some of these meteors will leave spectacular trails of light for a few seconds.' The Leonids, so-called due to the meteors appearing to come from the constellation Leo, are a result of tiny particles of rock and ice falling through the Earth's atmosphere and heating up rapidl
