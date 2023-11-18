Fire-Damaged Portion of Santa Monica Freeway to Reopen Earlier Than Expected

The fire-damaged portion of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in downtown Los Angeles is expected to reopen earlier than anticipated. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the freeway will reopen with five lanes in both directions by Tuesday, which is a significant improvement on the original estimate of three to five weeks. Structural repairs were needed on the freeway deck and as many as 100 support columns that were damaged in a fire.





Massive Fire on Santa Monica Freeway Believed to be Arson, Says Gov. NewsomA massive fire that damaged a critical stretch of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in downtown Los Angeles is believed to have been intentionally set, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday. Initial examination of the affected roadway indicates the structural integrity of the freeway is better than expected. No immediate information on a possible arson suspect or suspects.

Fire-Damaged Section of Santa Monica Freeway to Reopen in 3-5 WeeksThe fire-damaged section of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in downtown Los Angeles will reopen in three to five weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday, saying additional testing on concrete and rebar showed better-than-anticipated structural integrity of the freeway deck.

Tests Conducted on Damaged Santa Monica FreewayTests are being conducted on core samples of concrete and rebar taken from columns beneath a stretch of the Santa Monica Freeway in downtown Los Angeles that was closed due to damage from a massive fire. The closure caused delays and confusion for commuters who had to find alternative routes. The results of the testing will determine how long the roadway will remain blocked for repair work.

Santa Monica Freeway to Reopen Ahead of ScheduleThe closed portion of the 10 Freeway between Alameda Street and the East L.A. Interchange will reopen with five lanes in both directions by Tuesday of next week, ahead of the original repair estimate of three to five weeks.

