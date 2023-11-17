EU7 Emissions Standards to Include Tyre and Brake Emissions

The next round of European emissions standards, dubbed Euro 7 or EU7, are inching through the EU’s legislative process and are now likely to arrive in 2026 for passengers cars and 2027 for heavy goods vehicles. The European Parliament has approved its guidance on the emissions laws and it appears that they will be softer than originally conceived. Every new car sold in Europe will have to be able to pass EU7, which replaces the current EU6 emissions regs.

It’s still not yet law and there is plenty of red tape yet to unravel: the European Parliament will now finesse the final approach with the European Commission and European Council, so expect more compromise and tweaking to follow. It is expected that the final document will be finalised by early 2024.Euro 7 is set to continue the emissions limits from EU6, limiting the nitrous oxides (NOx), particulate matter and carbon monoxide a combustion engine can emit. However, it now adds particulate emissions from brakes and tyres





