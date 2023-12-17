Understanding Artificial Pacemakers and Defibrillators

Your heart's job is to keep your pulse steady to pump blood throughout your body. Sometimes your heart rate is slower when you're relaxing, and sometimes it's faster when you're exercising or stressed. If your heart's ability to keep the beat starts to go awry, artificial pacemakers keep blood and oxygen flowing during times of stress.

Defibrillators are devices that detect dangerously fast heart rates and deliver shocks like those used during cardiopulmonary resuscitation, also known as CPR, to restart the heart. Understanding how these devices work requires appreciating how the heart's electrical system works and the weak links that cause malfunctions. Sets your "resting" heart rate, usually somewhere between 60 and 100 beats per minute. This is the base effort needed to circulate enough blood to sustain normal bodily function. Elevated levels of certain hormones circulating in the body, such as adrenaline and serotonin, can Trained athletes frequently have a lower resting heart rate due to extra physical conditionin





DiscoverMag » / 🏆 459. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Understanding Artificial General IntelligenceLearn about the concept of artificial general intelligence (AGI) and its implications for society. Find out what AGI is, what it means for everyone, and what the average person can do about it.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Understanding Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) Consensus ProtocolsThis article offers a detailed overview of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus protocols, explaining their similarities and differences.

Source: CoinMarketCap - 🏆 290. / 63 Read more »

Understanding Different Types of DementiaCognitive decline can stem from a multitude of processes, which poses a challenge to practitioners attempting to diagnose dementia. This article explores the different types of dementia and the challenges in diagnosing them.

Source: NatGeo - 🏆 537. / 51 Read more »

Understanding the Implications of Ohio's Recreational Marijuana LawOhio Statehouse reporter Morgan Trau breaks down the implications of Ohio's recreational marijuana law with the help of legal experts. Find answers to common questions and learn about the upcoming changes.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Understanding the Evolution of COVID-19 and its VariantsHow Many COVID Variants Are There in 2023? Infectious Disease Experts Explain

Source: PreventionMag - 🏆 141. / 63 Read more »

Understanding Ectopic Pregnancy: Signs, Diagnosis, and TreatmentLearn about the signs, diagnosis, and treatment of ectopic pregnancy, a potentially dangerous condition where a fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus.

Source: thebump - 🏆 702. / 51 Read more »