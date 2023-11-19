Broncos Making a Comeback in Playoff Conversation

The Broncos have had a string of losing seasons but are now inching back into the playoff conversation with a 4-5 record. They have recently posted three straight victories over the Packers, Chiefs, and Bills, breaking several losing streaks. To be considered a contender, they need to reach a .500 record and likely finish with a 10-7 record to make the playoffs.
