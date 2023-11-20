Denver Broncos Triumph in Close Game Against Vikings

Long before kickoff with fans walking around the stadium wearing astronaut helmets, hats with horns and enough orange for a sunset, the emotion was unmistakable. The Broncos mattered again. With three straight wins, their appearance on prime time brought curiosity, not cringes. Denver had found a road to redemption through an opportunistic defense and just good-enough offense. The elasticity of this strategy nearly snapped against the scalding Vikings.
But Denver’s climb into contention continued as the Broncos triumphed 21-20 before 75,000 racuous fans at Empower Field at Mile High. "Never a doubt," quipped Broncos CEO Greg Penner as he passed through the postgame media room. The Broncos took over facing a sobering reality with 3:12 remaining. They trailed 20-15. On fourth-and-3 from the 32, a gasp returned as the Vikings were called for interference on fourth-and-3 on a Courtland Sutton one-handed catch. It was foreshadowing. Samaje Perine took over on check downs as he gobbled chunks of yardage in the margin
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 238. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 286. / 26,25 Read more »
Source: etnow - 🏆 565. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 244. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: njdotcom - 🏆 230. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 244. / 28,125 Read more »