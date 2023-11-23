Documentary on Barry Sanders and the Transformation of the Lions

A new documentary about legendary Lions running back Barry Sanders sheds light on the team's past and how they have transformed into a potential Super Bowl champion. The documentary discusses wasted talent and highlights the impact of Mitchell on the team's previous failures. The current Lions team is a well-rounded and complete unit, lacking a singular talent like Sanders but excelling in all areas. With an 8-2 record, the Lions are having their best season in decades.





