Broncos Prepare for Vikings' Intense Pass Rush

Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey is happy to face Minnesota at home on Sunday night, because communication will be essential against the Vikings’ pass rush. Minnesota has the highest blitz percentage in the league (49%) under first-year defensive coordinator Brian Flores. And with the various looks the Vikings present, the Broncos will have their hands full trying to protect quarterback Russell Wilson.
“There’s a lot of things you have to be on your keys about,” McGlinchey told The Denver Post. “We have checks and adjustments built-in for quite a bit of plays. It’s about being on the same page.” Head coach Sean Payton said he and the team spent 48 hours studying Minnesota’s pass rush. He thinks Minnesota forces opponents’ hands with six- and seven-man blitzes. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said it’s been hard getting the scout team to simulate what Minnesota will present on defens
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Game Preview: 49ers at Minnesota VikingsLook for Kyle Shanahan to use McCaffrey more in the short passing game than he has in recent weeks.
Source: startelegram - 🏆 13. / 72,072 Read more »
Vikings-49ers predictions, picks: Can Minnesota shock the world on MNF?The Vikings are touchdown underdogs at home against one of the NFL's elite teams.
Source: startelegram - 🏆 13. / 72,072 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 13. / 72,072 Read more »
Source: KIRO7Seattle - 🏆 13. / 72,072 Read more »
Source: WOKVNews - 🏆 13. / 72,072 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 13. / 72,072 Read more »