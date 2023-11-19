Broncos Prepare for Vikings' Intense Pass Rush

Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey is happy to face Minnesota at home on Sunday night, because communication will be essential against the Vikings’ pass rush. Minnesota has the highest blitz percentage in the league (49%) under first-year defensive coordinator Brian Flores. And with the various looks the Vikings present, the Broncos will have their hands full trying to protect quarterback Russell Wilson.

“There’s a lot of things you have to be on your keys about,” McGlinchey told The Denver Post. “We have checks and adjustments built-in for quite a bit of plays. It’s about being on the same page.” Head coach Sean Payton said he and the team spent 48 hours studying Minnesota’s pass rush. He thinks Minnesota forces opponents’ hands with six- and seven-man blitzes. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said it’s been hard getting the scout team to simulate what Minnesota will present on defens





🏆 13. denverpost » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Game Preview: 49ers at Minnesota VikingsLook for Kyle Shanahan to use McCaffrey more in the short passing game than he has in recent weeks.

Source: startelegram - 🏆 13. / 72,072 Read more »

Vikings-49ers predictions, picks: Can Minnesota shock the world on MNF?The Vikings are touchdown underdogs at home against one of the NFL's elite teams.

Source: startelegram - 🏆 13. / 72,072 Read more »

San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings Line MovementSan Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings

Source: Covers - 🏆 13. / 72,072 Read more »

Monday Night Football: How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings game tonightTonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 7 of the 2023 season with a can't-miss matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch this week's Monday Night Football game: 49ers vs.

Source: KIRO7Seattle - 🏆 13. / 72,072 Read more »

Monday Night Football: How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings game tonightTonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 7 of the 2023 season with a can't-miss matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch this week's Monday Night Football game: 49ers vs.

Source: WOKVNews - 🏆 13. / 72,072 Read more »

How to watch tonight's San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings game on Monday Night FootballThe Vikings will try for a Minnesota Miracle to score their first win over the San Francisco 49ers since 2018.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 13. / 72,072 Read more »