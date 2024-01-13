Texas Nationalist Movement's petition to secede from the US denied by Texas GOP

Texas underfunds its public schools, and presumably, if it didn't have to comply with federal regulations, it might underfund them even more. Last week, the Texas Nationalist Movement (TNM) went into a social media meltdown after the Republican Party of Texas refused to allow a question about Texas seceding from the United States onto the party's 2024 primary ballot.

In an open letter to the TNM, the Republican Party of Texas argued that the group didn't deliver its petition to include the question by the Dec. 11 deadline and that only print signatures on such a petition are valid. In response, TNM and its leader, Daniel Miller, threatened to sue. After all, the "TEXIT" movement did gather 100,000 electronic signatures to be considered on the ballot. Despite the drama, observers shouldn't be surprised by Texas GOP's decision to keep the question off the ballot





SAcurrent » / 🏆 607. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Benefits of Under Desk Treadmills for Increased MovementDiscover the benefits of using under desk treadmills to encourage movement throughout the day and improve overall health and well-being.

Source: PreventionMag - 🏆 141. / 63 Read more »

Mexican Immigrant Dies in Texas: Yeniifer Alvarez-Estrada GlickYeniifer Alvarez-Estrada Glick, a Mexican immigrant, died in Luling, Texas. The cause of death is pending investigation.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

Texas Governor Signs Bills Expanding Police Power and Hardening Southern BorderTexas Governor Greg Abbott signs SB 3 and SB 4 bills into law, providing funding for additional wall building and expanding police power for immigration enforcement. Critics argue that these measures infringe upon the federal government's constitutional authority to regulate immigration.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Groups file lawsuit to stop new Texas law on illegal border crossingsTwo groups have filed a lawsuit to stop a new Texas law that would make illegally crossing the border a state crime. The law, which violates the U.S. Constitution, is scheduled to take effect on March 5.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Young Americans Choose Texas and West Virginia for RelocationA study reveals that young Americans, particularly Gen Z adults, are moving more than older generations and are opting for states like Texas and West Virginia to establish their own households. Hi headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always a great source of information.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Seattle Children’s Hospital sues Texas Office of the Attorney General over patient informationSeattle Children’s Hospital has filed a lawsuit against the Texas Office of the Attorney General to prevent the release of patient information. The hospital received a subpoena demanding patient records of Texas residents who have received transition-related care.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »