Construction Crane Accident in Fort Lauderdale

One person was killed and 2 others hospitalized after a construction crane fell from a Fort Lauderdale , Florida high-rise, damaging a bridge. Crews were in the process of 'stepping the crane' during the construction of a high-rise building when a section being prepared to increase the crane's height came loose. A construction worker fell with the crane section, causing fatal injuries. The crane itself remained secured to the building.

The crane section landed on a nearby bridge, damaging at least two vehicles. A man and a woman who had been on the ground were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were listed in stable condition

