Construction Worker Dies in Crane Accident in Fort Lauderdale

A construction worker died after a portion of a crane fell onto a bridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale , crushing a car and injuring three more people. The incident occurred during the process of adding sections to the crane to make it taller.

The construction worker fell with the crane section, resulting in fatal injuries. One person is dead and two others are injured.

Construction Worker Crane Accident Fort Lauderdale Bridge Injuries

