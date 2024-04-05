Crane Section Falls from Building in Fort Lauderdale, One Dead

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized when a section of crane fell from a building in downtown Fort Lauderdale . The incident occurred during the construction of a high-rise building. A construction worker fell with the crane section, resulting in fatal injuries. The crane itself remained secured to the building. The falling crane section damaged at least two vehicles on a nearby bridge. Two individuals on the ground were taken to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition.

The bridge will be closed indefinitely until repairs are made

Crane Building Construction Fort Lauderdale Accident

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

