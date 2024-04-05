Worker Dies and Three Injured After Crane Part Falls on Fort Lauderdale Bridge

A worker fell to his death and three others were injured after part of a crane fell on a bridge in Fort Lauderdale . The incident occurred on the SE 3rd Avenue bridge in downtown, near Las Olas Boulevard.

A black vehicle was almost split in half by the fallen metal structure, while a Tesla on the bridge sustained front-end damage. The driver of the Tesla described the moment as 'slow motion' and expressed disbelief at still being alive. The incident resulted in one fatality and three injuries.

Worker Death Injured Crane Bridge Fort Lauderdale Accident

