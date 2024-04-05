Study Finds CPAP Machine Less Effective for Patients with Higher BMIs

A new study suggests that a device used to treat sleep apnea may not be as effective for patients with higher body mass indexes ( BMI s). The device, called a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine, is commonly used to treat sleep apnea by delivering a constant flow of air to keep the airways open. However, the study found that patients with BMI s above 30 had a lower success rate with the device.
The researchers suggest that patients with higher BMIs may need alternative treatments or additional interventions to effectively manage their sleep apnea
