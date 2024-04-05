Construction worker killed and two hospitalized after crane accident in Fort Lauderdale

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized Thursday afternoon when a section of crane fell from a building in downtown Fort Lauderdale , officials said. Crews were in the process of “stepping the crane” during the construction of a high-rise building when a section being prepared to increase the crane's height came loose, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said during a news conference.

A construction worker fell with the crane section, causing fatal injuries, officials said. The crane itself remained secured to the building

Crane Accident Construction Worker Fort Lauderdale

