Construction Worker Killed and Two Injured in Crane Accident in Fort Lauderdale

A construction worker is dead, and two others are injured after a piece of a construction crane plummeted down on a busy bridge in Fort Lauderdale , Florida, on Thursday afternoon. According to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, first responders were called to the Southeast 3rd Avenue Bridge, which spans the New River, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. 'During the process of 'stepping the crane' a large section in the operation fell from an elevated position,' officials said in a Facebook post.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said at an evening press conference that a construction worker died. Their identity has not been released. NEW HAMPSHIRE HOME EXPLOSION KILLS WOMAN, INJURES CHILD AMID NOR'EASTER A man and a woman were brought to the Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries, according to Fire Rescue. A third person who was injured was not taken to the hospita

