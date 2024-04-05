Tesla Cancels Inexpensive Car, Focusing on Self-Driving Robotaxis Instead

Tesla has canceled the long-promised inexpensive car that investors have been counting on to drive its growth into a mass-market automaker , according to three sources familiar with the matter and company messages seen byThe automaker will continue developing self-driving robotaxis on the same small-vehicle platform, the sources said.

The decision represents an abandonment of a longstanding goal that Tesla chief Elon Musk has often characterized as its primary mission: affordable electric cars for the masses. His first “master plan”, opens new tab for the company in 2006 called for manufacturing luxury models first, then using the profits to finance a “low cost family car.”Musk has since repeatedly promised such a vehicle to investors and consumer

Tesla Inexpensive Car Self-Driving Robotaxis Mass-Market Automaker Elon Musk

