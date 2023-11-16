The 50+1 ownership model in Sweden's Allsvenskan

Daniel Storey visits Sweden, where a 50+1 ownership model has allowed supporters to do things their own way – with brilliant results. In Sweden’s Allsvenskan, the lead had changed hands six times across the course of a campaign that runs largely over the summer months when the nights are light and the temperatures mild. Elfsborg and Malmo were vying for the title, with Elfsborg three points clear but facing Malmo on the final day with the same goal difference.

