Association between Ultra-Processed Foods Consumption and Cardiovascular Disease Risk

This prospective cohort study aimed to examine the association between ultra-processed foods (UPF) consumption and cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk. The study included 26,369 participants from the Swedish Malmö Diet and Cancer Study. UPF consumption was estimated using the NOVA classification system. Incident CVD was defined as a hospital admission or death through registers. Cox proportional hazards regression models were used to analyze the associations of UPF intake with risks of CVD.

Linear regression models were used to identify the plasma proteins associated with UPF intake. During the median follow-up of 24.6 years, 6236 participants developed CVD

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BİOMEDCENTRAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLUK: Vegans Consume More Ultra-Processed Foods, Study FindsIs vegan food REALLY healthier than meat? Top nutritionist ROB HOBSON compares plant-based 'burgers', 'chicken' and 'meat' pies with the real thing... and the results will surprise you

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: Woman's pantry filled with foraged foodsLisa Cutcliffe, 42, spends much of her days hunting for nuts, fruits and shellfish and says half of her pantry consists of foraged foods. She even keeps a 'larder' in the boot of her van made up of foraged berry chutneys, mushroom powder for soups and stews and wild garlic salt for seasoning.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Review on Potential of Natural Foods as Coloring AgentsResearchers in Spain and Portugal reviewed existing data on the potential of natural foods as coloring agents. Synthetic and natural artificial food colorants are commonly utilized in children's items due to their high intensity, stability, consistency, and cost-effectiveness. However, their usage has been contentious due to potential negative effects on ADHD behavior and prevalence.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Architect designed home with balcony, seaviews and sauna along Ayrshire coastThe ultra-modern property enjoys a breath-taking coastal backdrop.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Is there an association between atrial fibrillation onset age and incident dementia?Whether younger age at atrial fibrillation (AF) diagnosis is associated with a higher risk of incident dementia.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Wasim Haq: Lawn Tennis Association removes council member who claimed 'Hitler would be proud of Netanyahu'The Lawn Tennis Association has removed a member of its top decision-making body after he said: 'Adolf Hitler would be proud of Benjamin Netanyahu.'

Source: SkyNews | Read more »