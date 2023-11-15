Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival: A Place to Immerse Yourself in Music

This year’s bill shoehorns more than 50 events into the space of 10 days. “It is a busy festival,” concedes the Scot, who is also HCMF’s chief executive. “That’s partly because I think that works in terms of the geography of the place. “We get a lot of visitors from overseas as well as from around the region and other parts of the UK, and I think it’s a festival that’s built its reputation for being a place to immerse yourself in music.

“Of course locals from Huddersfield and nearby will come to a single concert, but I find the majority of people attending the festival are coming for a full day, a couple of days or a weekend. Some come for 10 days, even. So it really has, as I say, built that reputation to immerse yourself in music and to have a great spread of different experiences over the period. “By the geography, I mean people are able to walk from venue to venue and concert to concert. I programme it so that no events overlap, so it is possible to go to everythin

