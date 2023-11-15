F1's Approach to America: From Piecemeal to Consolidation

F1’s previously piecemeal approach to America is reflected in the fact that the United States Grand Prix has been held over 50 times but at 10 different locations. The Indianapolis 500 used to count for F1 points in the 1950s; the first US GPs were held at Sebring and Riverside before settling in Watkins Glen for a couple of decades.

After a brief comeback at Phoenix, and a couple of years on the Indy road course (with a record raceday crowd in Year 1 before spectacularly self-destructing), Austin’s Circuit of the Americas finally gave it a solid foothold again. And while other events took place at Long Beach, Detroit, Dallas, Las Vegas and Miami – taking the total of F1 races run in America to 75 – it was the arrival of mass-media giant Liberty as its owner in 2017 that has been the gamechanger that saw a concentrated, joined-up push towards multiple F1 events each season, with Vegas about to join the roster this weekend. Photo by: Las Vegas GP Las Vegas GP rendering Suddenly the ‘bust’ part of the cycle has evaporated, and the boom is underlined by long-term contract

MOTORSPORT: F1's Growing Presence in America🗣 “I think this feels different, certainly for F1 historically in my lifetime” MiamiGP chief – and Miami Dolphins NFL team CEO – Tom Garfinkel opens up on F1 in America , and what the Las Vegas race really means for its profile 🇺🇸 Full interview 👇

Source: Motorsport | Read more »