Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Beauty Approach

Some celebrities set a new beauty trend every time they step outside their front door. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley insists she's not one of them. “I don't think I'm renowned for doing anything too trend focused when it comes to beauty,” she says. “I mean this is my signature look: glowy skin. For me, the most luxurious thing is to have healthy-looking skin - and that comes from somebody who doesn't always have it.

I can have not a scrap of makeup on, but I just want my complexion to look hydrated, radiant and rosy, sculpted with some bronzer and some blush. I would say I'm probably known for having some kind of look on my lips, but again, subtle, always neutral, easy-to-wear colours. It's like, OK, what's going to make me pull my look together really quickly and take me from day to night.” With two children under the age of seven (Rosie has a six-year-old son Jack and 21-month-old daughter Isabella with her partner of 14 years, actor Jason Statham) that may be tru

