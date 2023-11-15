Pool player refuses to play against transgender opponent

When Lynne Pinches approached the pool table on Saturday night, wearing a shirt with the jokey 'Barry's sister' printed on the back, there was nothing to suggest what would follow. But as she shook hands with opponent Harriet Haynes - a trans woman - then refused to play, putting her handbag on her shoulder and walking off, she sent a shockwave through the sport.

No-one watching could have known Lynne had been up all night two days in a row previous, crying herself to sleep after tournament organisers U-turned on transgender being allowed to play in the women's category. And as her family had rallied round her ahead of the English Pool Association event, it was something her son Tommy - another player - had said which prompted her to act. Lynne, 50, disclosed: 'The devastation I have felt, I can't even explain. I didn't eat or sleep properly for two days. I was crying until 3am. I was devastate

