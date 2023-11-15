Transforming Her Life: How Art Helped a Mother Overcome Mental Health Struggles

A mother who spent 40 years in the mental health system and attempted suicide said becoming a painter transformed her life - more than any other support she received. Now she wants to help others to explore creative and holistic approaches to their care so they can thrive and not just survive.

