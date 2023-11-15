James Bulger's Killer Living New Life with Boyfriend

James Bulger's killer Robert Thompson is living a new life with boyfriend who knows all about his sick crimes. Thompson will always be remembered for carrying out one of the most 'barbaric' crimes the UK has ever seen. When he was 10-year-old, he along with friend Jon Venables, who was also 10 at time, abducted two-year-old James Bulger from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, in February 1993. The youngsters brutally tortured and murdered toddler James.

The pair left his mutilated body to rot by a railway line. After being caught, they were convicted for the killing, with the judge describing the horrifying act as 'unparalleled evil and barbarity'. They were put behind bars in a young offenders institute and released in 2001. Upon release, the two teens were given new identities under the protection of a worldwide injunction, reports the Mirror. And now, over the next two days, a parole hearing will take place for the release of Jon Venables, who has been in and out of prison since the murder for sickeningly possessing indecent images of childre

