Aberdeen CEO Apologizes for Ticket Sales Controversy

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows has issued an apology to supporters after backlash over ticket sales for their upcoming League Cup final with Rangers. The Dons will only be allocated up to 19,500 seats for the December 17 showpiece, while Rangers will receive about 25,000 tickets. Aberdeen expressed their disappointment after a 50-50 split of tickets was rejected.

The club has now sold out their initial allocation of 17,000 tickets, with priority given to season ticket holders and high points holders

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Raging Rangers detectives launch Hotline probe and claim Aberdeen evidenceGordon Parks answers your calls as the fallout from a dramatic Sunday has ramifications on the daily call-in.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Celtic Playmaker Matt O'Riley Pleased with Victory over AberdeenCeltic playmaker Matt O'Riley was content with their win over Aberdeen , putting their Champions League loss behind them. Despite missing key players, Celtic performed at a high level and restored their lead in the league table.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Matt O'Riley expresses love for Celtic after win over AberdeenMatt O'Riley confesses his love for Celtic after their thumping win over Aberdeen . Celtic suffered a heavy defeat in the Champions League midweek but bounced back with a 6-0 victory against Aberdeen . Yang and Furuhashi were among the goalscorers for Celtic.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Rangers 'dive' headlines 6 Ref Watch verdicts as one 'astonishing' error rinsedGallagher and the panel ran the rule over four big VAR decisions in the Premiership this weekend.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer give verdict on job Sean Dyche is doing at EvertonSean Dyche's work Everton is being recognised now that the team is turning performances into results, his latest admirers being former strikers Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

METROUK: Coronation Street exit confirmed for Tyrone after Alan Halsall surgeryAfter confirming he's not gambling, Ronnie refuses to let Ed withdraw any money from the business to pay for a Wendy House for Glory for Christmas. Having opened a credit card addressed to Norris Cole, Ed decides to take Norris' card to a Casino.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »