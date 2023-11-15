Study Explores Role of Gut Microbes in Asthma Pathogenesis

In a recent study, researchers examined the role of specific gut microbes in the secretion of cytokines by peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), monocyte-derived macrophages (MDM), and human colorectal adenocarcinoma cell line HT-29 cells and its contribution to the pathogenesis of asthma.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NEWSMEDİCAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSMEDİCAL: Study Explores Link Between Younger Age at Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosis and Dementia RiskResearchers investigate whether younger age at atrial fibrillation (AF) diagnosis increases the risk of incident dementia. AF and dementia share common risk factors, such as stroke. Further research is needed to understand the relationship between AF and dementia.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Study Explores Potential Impact of Strep A Vaccine on Antibiotic Use for Sore ThroatNew vaccine against Strep A could drastically cut antibiotic use for sore throats, study suggests 💊🦠🔬 StrepA Vaccine Antibiotic SoreThroat Vaccination MedicalResearch Public Health InfectiousDiseases Pharmacology eBioMedicine

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Cannabis and Endometriosis: Gut Microbiota and Endocannabinoid SystemResearchers review the use of cannabis for pain management in endometriosis and explore the interactions between cannabis, gut microbiota, and the endocannabinoid system. They find that cannabis-derived endocannabinoids have a protective effect on the gut, reducing inflammation and improving permeability. This helps to suppress bloating, a common symptom of endometriosis. Cannabinoids also act as natural painkillers. The study suggests that the gut microbiota and the endocannabinoid system could be potential targets for future clinical trials in treating endometriosis.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

AUTOSPORT: Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1 - CNBC documentary explores F1's growth in the USAmerican business channel CNBC has documented how F1 is capitalising on its 'moment' in the country, and where it can possibly go from here, in the hour-long documentary Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1.

Source: autosport | Read more »

MOTORSPORT: Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1 - CNBC documentary explores F1's growth in the USAmerican business channel CNBC has documented how F1 is capitalising on its 'moment' in the country, and where it can possibly go from here, in the hour-long documentary Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1.

Source: Motorsport | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: The Role of Narcissism in Body Image Concerns and Dietary ChoicesResearchers evaluate the role of narcissism in body image concerns and dietary choices. The study explores the aspects of narcissism, body image, and eating disorder symptoms. Narcissism is characterized by extreme self-involvement and a lack of empathy.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »