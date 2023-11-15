Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren suffers foot injury in game against LeBron James

What a brutal way to have the start of your career delayed. You’re in the summer of 2022, just a couple of months after being taken second overall by out of Gonzaga and a couple more away from your official Thunder debut, when the one and only is barreling your way on the break during a Pro-Am game at the Crawsover Tournament in Seattle. You’re used to seeing his son, Bronny, on the AAU circuit, but seeing his legendary father is something altogether different.

Everyone in the basketball universe knows that stepping in front of James in transition is a fool’s errand, especially for someone whose frame resembles a telephone pole. Still, that doesn’t mean it’s time to bow down to the King. So Holmgren stays in the play, and stepping with his right foot in a way that would prove to be calamitous. He hops away from the action on just his left foot, not yet knowing that he suffered what’s called a to his foot, and eventually makes his way to a 12-month stint in the recovery room

