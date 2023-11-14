Cystic Fibrosis Campaigner Calls for Life-Extending Drugs to Remain Available on NHS

A cystic fibrosis campaigner from Northern Ireland has added her voice to calls for life-extending drugs to still be made available on the NHS so that children battling this cruel disease can have a future. Nicole Adams from Newtownabbey is living proof of how a cystic fibrosis (CF) modulator therapy called Trikafta (also known in the UK and Europe as Kaftrio) has improved her health and given her a future she could never have imagined just a few short years ago.

Nicole, 32, was speaking as hundreds of parents of Northern Ireland children with CF have been left worried and in limbo after a recommendation to remove access to three drugs to treat it. READ MORE: Brother's tribute to 'warrior' who passed away after lifelong health battle READ MORE: NI campaigners add their voices to calls for fair global access to CF drug Many parents are concerned that their children will not have access to Orkambi, Symkevi and Kaftrio medicines because of proposed changes which mean it could be taken off the NHS within week

