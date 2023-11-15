Maxim of The Prodigy Talks About His Life and Career

With his trademark snake eyes, fierce electro-punk performances, metallic teeth, and eclectic clothes, The Prodigy's vocalist Maxim talks about his life and career. Despite being part of the biggest electronic dance band in the world, Maxim is more at home creating art in his Essex barn conversion these days. At 56, even his most eccentric quirks can be explained away.

