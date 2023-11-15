Man jailed for life after beating friend to death in playground

A man who was found guilty of beating his friend to death after catching him having sex with his ex-girlfriend in a children's playground has been pictured. Kyle Morley, 29, was jailed for life yesterday after he brutally 'punched, kicked and stamped' David Bettison, 43, to death at Hugglescote park in Leicester on February 24.

Morley also pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent after he attacked and knocked unconscious his ex-partner Katie Lamb, 23, when finding the two victims alone together. And speaking out after the conviction, for which Morley will serve a minimum term of 18 years and six months, the family of Mr Bettison, known as Did, admitted they are 'living a nightmare'. Mr Bettison's 15-year-old daughter, Gracie Mae Brown, said: 'These past few months since my dad's death have been the worst time of my life. The pain, the horrible pain, has stuck with me since Friday 24 February and will forever be a part of me. 'I know my dad was not perfect, but he didn't deserve what happened to him and neither do his famil

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Supercomputer verdict on Man United's top four hopes and Man City's title race Man chester United returned to winning ways on Saturday vs Luton while Man chester City were held to a thrilling 4-4 draw by Chelsea

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Call The Midwife's Helen George pictured leaving co-star's homeCall the Midwife's Helen George visited the home of her co-star Olly Rix over the weekend, as she was spotted leaving on Sunday morning with her dog, Charlie, in tow

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: James Cleverly made Home Secretary after Suella Braverman sackingThe Tory Foreign Secretary had been pictured going into Downing Street on Monday morning.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Man's body found at Inverness home as police probe 'unexplained' deathEmergency services raced to a property on St Ninian Drive at around 12.10am on Sunday, November 10 after the alarm was raised.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

LBCNEWS: Baby found dead at Cornwall hotel, as man and woman arrested on suspicion of causing deathA baby has been found dead at a hotel in Cornwall, with a man and woman arrested on suspicion of causing its death.

Source: LBCNews | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Liverpool could be without seven injured players for Man City matchLiverpool have a number of injury concerns ahead of their top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Man chester City at the Etihad on Saturday, November 25

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »