Man jailed for life after beating friend to death in playground

A man who was found guilty of beating his friend to death after catching him having sex with his ex-girlfriend in a children's playground has been pictured. Kyle Morley, 29, was jailed for life yesterday after he brutally 'punched, kicked and stamped' David Bettison, 43, to death at Hugglescote park in Leicester on February 24.
Morley also pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent after he attacked and knocked unconscious his ex-partner Katie Lamb, 23, when finding the two victims alone together. And speaking out after the conviction, for which Morley will serve a minimum term of 18 years and six months, the family of Mr Bettison, known as Did, admitted they are 'living a nightmare'. Mr Bettison's 15-year-old daughter, Gracie Mae Brown, said: 'These past few months since my dad's death have been the worst time of my life. The pain, the horrible pain, has stuck with me since Friday 24 February and will forever be a part of me. 'I know my dad was not perfect, but he didn't deserve what happened to him and neither do his famil
United Kingdom Headlines
