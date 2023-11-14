The Shifting Landscape of VR: A Creative Approach to Game Development

The VR landscape is shifting and developers need to think more creatively about how games and experiences are created, as well as finesse the fundamentals of virtual reality, that’s what Seb Bouzac, creative director at Archaic tells me, as we sit down to chat about the state of VR.to Meta Quest 3 and HTC Vive there’s a broad range of ways to engage, and each one brings with it challenges. version was muted.

How the team approached its Foundation game is interesting, they pulled away from an Apple tie-in and instead created its own style, and I can some relief in Bouzac’s eyes as he tells me they were able to design their own look and style for Foundation, based on the constraints of aiming for the lower endJourney to Foundation embraces the “hard sci-fi" aesthetic of the novels’ descriptions, grounded in the idea that technology has been present for so long that it just works, without anyone really knowing how."We really tried to stay true to what we believed was the vision back then in the books,” says Bouzac, “creating a world that would be believable

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: CREATİVEBLOQ »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CREATİVEBLOQ: Generative AI: Transforming Accessibility in the Digital LandscapeGenerative AI is revolutionizing accessibility in the digital landscape by creating tailored content for individuals with disabilities and enabling a better user experience.

Source: CreativeBloq | Read more »

TRUEACHİEVEMENT: Quick and Easy Game Completions on Xbox Game PassThere is loads of easy Gamerscore up for grabs if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber! Check out our list of quick completions available with Game Pass:

Source: TrueAchievement | Read more »

THEECONOMİST: Can Narendra Modi complete India’s state-building project?Ethnic violence shows it will take more than infrastructure development

Source: TheEconomist | Read more »

TRUEACHİEVEMENT: Warhammer 40K: Darktide to get free two-part anniversary update filled with contentFatshark has announced that a free two-part anniversary update for Xbox Game Pass co-op shooter, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, will inject new content into the game.

Source: TrueAchievement | Read more »

VİDEOGAMERCOM: Best Fortnite Creative maps (November 2023)Choosing the best Fortnite Creative maps is nearly impossible, but here are our picks that include some of the most amazing creations.

Source: VideoGamerCom | Read more »

METROUK: Jurgen Klopp picks out 'exceptional' Darwin Nunez after Liverpool win'He connected the game for us exceptionally.'

Source: MetroUK | Read more »