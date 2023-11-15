Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder to Fight Separate Opponents on Same Night

Former heavyweight world champions Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder will fight separate opponents on the same night as part of a stacked card on 23 December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. If Joshua and Wilder both win, they could fight each other in 2024. On the undercard, WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol defends his title against Manchester's Lyndon Arthur.

Londoner Ellis Zorro will challenge WBC cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, while British heavyweight Daniel Dubois will face American Jarrell Miller. Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk was set to headline the event, but Fury's difficult encounter with Francis Ngannou last month. With the date less than six weeks away, Turki Alalshikh of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority and Frank Warren's Queensbury Promotions have managed to finalise one of the strongest cards in boxing history. Joshua and Wilder are on the comeback trail since losing their world titles to Usyk and Fury respectively

