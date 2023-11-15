Arsenal's measured approach paying off

Setting off at a blistering pace always comes with one obvious drawback, and to their cost Arsenal learned that the hard way last season when running out of gas on the home straight. This time around, with five fewer points after 12 matches, Mikel Arteta’s side don’t have the full brunt of that title-chasing headwind blowing directly in their faces.
More measured, less spectacular, and certainly more efficient in terms of the energy they’re expending, the team will feel satisfied they’re tucked in a point behind the leaders with almost a third of the campaign gone.The eye test will tell you there’s less dazzle about Arsenal’s attacking play, and you’re not being deceived.Not quite as fast, fluid or devastating - and certainly less devil-may-care attitude wise - there are 11 Premier League teams (including previously shot-shyCredit: AFP Personally, I view it as a positive because this aspect of Arsenal’s game is nailed on to improve. With the players they have, it has to.A constantly revolving starting XI is also something new they’ve had to contend wit
