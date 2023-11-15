Arsenal's measured approach paying off

Setting off at a blistering pace always comes with one obvious drawback, and to their cost Arsenal learned that the hard way last season when running out of gas on the home straight. This time around, with five fewer points after 12 matches, Mikel Arteta’s side don’t have the full brunt of that title-chasing headwind blowing directly in their faces.

More measured, less spectacular, and certainly more efficient in terms of the energy they’re expending, the team will feel satisfied they’re tucked in a point behind the leaders with almost a third of the campaign gone.The eye test will tell you there’s less dazzle about Arsenal’s attacking play, and you’re not being deceived.Not quite as fast, fluid or devastating - and certainly less devil-may-care attitude wise - there are 11 Premier League teams (including previously shot-shyCredit: AFP Personally, I view it as a positive because this aspect of Arsenal’s game is nailed on to improve. With the players they have, it has to.A constantly revolving starting XI is also something new they’ve had to contend wit

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TALKSPORT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Man City's next six Premier League fixtures compared to rivalsManchester City have a tricky set of fixtures coming up in the Premier League, but will be confident of getting maximum points against the latter three teams.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

F365: Premier League Managers Safe Despite International BreakDespite the third international break of the season, no Premier League manager has lost his job yet. Most clubs expected to do well are performing, while those expected to do badly are obliging. The lack of pressure on managers and chairmen is evident.

Source: F365 | Read more »

TALKSPORT: Top 10 Premier League Strikers with the Best Minutes to Goals RatioA look at the top 10 Premier League strikers with the best minutes to goals ratio, considering players who have scored at least ten league goals and play in the central role.

Source: talkSPORT | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Klopp fumes on touchline as Paul Tierney upsets Joel Matip once againMoments you may not have spotted during Liverpool's Premier League clash with Brentford on Sunday

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Klopp astonished by Liverpool decision as reality dawns about Van DijkMoments you may not have spotted during Liverpool's Premier League clash with Brentford on Sunday

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: Leeds United star labelled 'best in the Championship' tipped to be on Premier League club's January wish listLeeds United are enjoying a winning streak in the Championship as they eye promotion back to the Premier League.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »