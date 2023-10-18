Creating Clothes, Not Costumes: The Crown's Costume Designers Discuss Their Approach

Costume designers Amy and Sidonie Roberts discuss their work on Netflix's series The Crown, emphasizing their approach of creating clothes rather than costumes. They draw inspiration from various sources, including art and fashion campaigns, to dress the Windsor family. The designers have won awards for their work and continue to push boundaries with their designs.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: GLAMOURMAGUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ESQUİREUK: The ‘Killers of the Flower Moon' Costume Designers Break Down the Film's WardrobeKillers of the Flower Moon — Official Trailer

Source: EsquireUK | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Crown Prince Frederik sparks unexpected scandal as he's pictured with another womanCrown Prince Frederik has been married to Crown Princess Mary since 2004

Source: hellomag | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Crown Princess Mary's discreet tribute to husband Crown Prince FrederikThe Danish royal has paid this subtle nod to her husband hours after photos were released with a Mexican socialite

Source: hellomag | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Danish royals exude Hollywood glamour in Prince Christian's official birthday portraitsCrown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's son Prince Christian turned 18 on 15 October

Source: hellomag | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary appear in fun video after state visitThe Danish royals hosted the Spanish King and Queen

Source: hellomag | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Kylie Jenner accused of COPYING former brother-in-law Kanye West after hiring Yeezy ghost designers...Kylie Jenner is her own best ad as she promotes products from her new clothing brand Khy. The stunning entrepreneur shows off the different types of puffer jackets from her brand, as well as a catsuit.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »