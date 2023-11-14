Vanessa Feltz's Heartbreak: Fiancé Cheated on Her After 16 Years

Vanessa Feltz is truly like a phoenix who has risen from the ashes. Last year, the 61-year-old faced immense heartache when it emerged her fiancé of 16 years, Ben Ofoedu, had cheated on her, and she was left feeling “betrayed and panic stricken”. Vanessa first locked eyes with musician Ben, 51, over a chocolate fountain at the OK!Christmas party in 2005, no less, and their whirlwind romance saw them get engaged after just one year of dating.

The pair had originally planned to tie the knot the following year but never made it down the aisle, with Vanessa admitting her divorce from her ex-husband Michael in 2000 made her “wary” of marrying again. But, despite a lengthy engagement, sadly things were not meant to be and Vanessa found herself navigating a very public break up. She shared a video message for her fans, saying, “Well I haven’t been on Instagram for three weeks and that’s because my relationship with Ben is over after 16 year

