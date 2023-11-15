Prunella Scales and Timothy West: A 60-Year Marriage

Prunella Scales and Timothy West have been happily married for 60 years. They believe that the key to a successful marriage is to spend as much time together as possible. Their home is filled with memorabilia from their acting careers, including awards and framed magazine covers. They have also written a guide to Britain's canal networks. The couple has lived in their London home for over 50 years.

Actors Timothy West and Prunella Scales celebrate 60 years of marriage in emotional interview
BBC Breakfast viewers admitted they were left deeply moved by a heartwarming exchange between actors Timothy West and Prunella Scales this morning as the couple celebrated 60 years of marriage in a new interview. The touching moment saw Prunella, who has symptoms of vascular dementia, thank her husband for sticking with her.

