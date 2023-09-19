Christmas Events in Manchester

All of the following businesses have paid to feature in this listicle: traffordcentre.; factoryinternational; artsTwinkle; library.chetham; winterfunland; manchesterrivercruises; fitzgeraldmancheste; .

nationaltrust It's nearly Christmas, and - with some amazing events lined up across Manchester - it promises to be the biggest and best yet! Whether it's the funfair, a theatre trip, river cruise or even taking the kids to see the big man himself, it's time to indulge in the sheer joy of the festive season. And if you are looking for a bit of extra inspiration check out these great ideas: 1: Northern Hospitality Christmas at the Fitz is Christmas but with a 1920’s twist! Shake up your Christmas party with a 1920s theme. Nothing say’s Christmas like a party round the fireplace, drinking prohibition cocktails in a speakeasy. Available for private hire for parties of up to 110 people. Buffet options available starting from £15.50 to £27.50, catering to all budget

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENNEWSDESK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Christmas events for families and things to do with kids in Manchester 2023From magical light trails to Santa's grottos, this lot will get you in the festive spirit

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: 18 amazing Christmas events taking place in Greater Manchester this year Christmas in Manchester is already shaping up rather nicely with markets, fairs and plenty of light shows and switch-on events

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester City Centre news, events and what's on - Manchester Evening NewsThe latest news and updates from across Manchester city centre

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Christmas festivities kick off at Manchester Christmas MarketsThe Manchester Christmas Markets have started with the opening of the first stalls in front of the ice rink in Cathedral Gardens. While the rest of the markets will open on November 10, visitors can already enjoy mulled wine and sausages. Prices have increased for some items, including the popular Yorkshire wraps, but sausage prices have remained the same. Mulled wine now costs £5.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Early Christmas Treats at Manchester Christmas MarketsGet into the festive spirit at Manchester Christmas Markets with a range of delicious food and drinks, including Dutch pancakes, gourmet sausages, mulled wine, and festive cocktails. The stalls at Cathedral Gardens are open daily from 10am to 9pm, offering a variety of hot drinks, sweet treats, and dinners. Don't miss out on this early Christmas treat!

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Get into the Christmas spirit at the Manchester Christmas MarketsPLUS Warning about city’s homeless AND Manchester is ‘effortlessly’ cool

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »