The Challenges of 2024: Wars, Global Institutions, and America's Role

AS 2023 drew to a close, wars were raging in Africa, Israel and Gaza, and Ukraine. These crises are explosive in their own right. Combine them with a presidential race in America and 2024 promises to be a make-or-break year for the post-1945 world order. The 2020s were destined to be dangerous. The West’s share of world GDP has fallen towards 50% for the first time since the 19th century.

Countries such as India and Turkey believe the global institutions created after 1945 do not reflect their concerns. China and Russia want to go further and subvert this system. Though America’s economy is still pre-eminent, its unipolar moment has ended. Allies in Europe and Japan are in relative economic decline. There is tepid support among the middle class for America’s global role, and an isolationist tilt in the Republican Party. At the start of 2023 America was busy adapting to this reality, implementing the Biden administration’s foreign policy. The idea was to be a more selective, even selfish, superpowe

