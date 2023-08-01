Inauguration of Ghoubet Wind Farm Boosts Renewable Energy Capacity in Djibouti

Efforts in Djibouti to increase energy capacity and accelerate the shift from hydrocarbons to renewables moved forwards in September 2023 with the inauguration of the Ghoubet wind farm.

Boosting capacity Located near Ghoubet Lake in the Arta Region along the southern coast of the Gulf of Tadjoura, the Ghoubet wind farm will provide 60 MW of clean energy, boosting overall capacity by 50% and averting 252,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to the pollution generated by over 55,000 buses. As the first significant international investment in the renewable energy segment in Djibouti, the $122m project represents the country’s first independent power producer IPP initiative and sets a template for further private investment. The wind farm spans 387 ha, equivalent to over 700 football pitches. The site’s 17 Siemens turbines each have a capacity of 3.4 MW, served by a 220-MVA substation and connected by a 5-km overhead transmission lin

