Israel accuses Gaza hospital of concealing Hamas military facility

Israel says the hospital is being used to conceal a Hamas military facility. Hamas rejects this. Medical staff have struggled to work with dwindling supplies, ITV News' Rachel Younger reports. Witnesses say they have seen tanks and Israeli soldiers inside the complex of Gaza's largest hospital. The IDF says it is carrying out a 'targeted operation', accusing Hamas operatives of using the site as a command centre - the militant group denies this.

Al-Shifa stopped operations over the weekend due to a lack of supplies and electricity, with 40 patients, including three babies subsequently dying, health authorities said. WHO director general Tedros Ghebreyesus described the attack on the hospital as 'unacceptable', adding that 'hospitals are not battlegrounds'

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: İTVNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

İTVNEWS: Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital 'nearly a cemetery' as fuel supply is cut offHealth officials in Gaza have urged Israel to protect the hospitals in the territory, as the largest hospital, Al-Shifa , is described as 'nearly a cemetery' due to the piling up of bodies after its fuel supply was cut off. Israel i troops continue to target the hospital, claiming that Hamas is operating in tunnels underneath it. The lack of fuel in Gaza is causing humanitarian operations to come to a halt, according to the UN.

Source: itvnews | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Israeli military enters Gaza's Al Shifa hospital in targeted operationThe Israel i military has entered Gaza 's biggest hospital, Al Shifa, in what it says is a targeted operation that has killed several Hamas militants. The IDF called on Hamas terrorists present in the hospital to surrender. The IDF has warned that Hamas ' use of the hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

İTVNEWS: Gaza hospitals face closure as troops encircle Shifa hospitalTroops encircled Gaza 's Shifa hospital over the weekend and another hospital in Gaza City, Al-Quds, was forced to shut down on Sunday because it ran out of fuel. As battles around Gaza 's hospitals continue, it raises an urgent question of when do medical facilities lose special protection under international humanitarian law?

Source: itvnews | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Patients Flee Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Amid Siege and Power ShortagePatients are leaving al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza due to the hospital's siege and lack of power. The Gaza health ministry reported 32 deaths in the past three days. Currently, there are approximately 650 patients, 500 healthcare workers, and 2,500 displaced people remaining at the hospital.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

THESUN: Israeli Forces Eliminate Hamas Terror Cell in Gaza Hospital Israel i forces successfully neutralized a Hamas terror cell in a Gaza hospital, where the terrorists were using patients as human shields. The IDF encountered gunfire from Hamas fighters who had embedded themselves among civilians at the entrance of Al Quds hospital. The IDF has also surrounded Al Shifa hospital, suspecting that Hamas militants are hiding in tunnels underneath. Due to a shortage of fuel, babies in the intensive care unit at Al Shifa have been moved to a single bed. Israel claims that as civilians fled the building, Hamas militants disguised themselves among them to attack Israel i forces.

Source: TheSun | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Israel Launches Raid on Gaza's Largest Hospital Israel conducts a targeted operation on al Shifa hospital in Gaza , claiming it was being used by Hamas fighters. The US backs Israel 's claims, while Hamas denies them and blames the US for the raid. The White House states it does not support air strikes on the hospital and calls for the protection of patients.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »