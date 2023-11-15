Labourer crushed to death after falling into industrial shredder

A labourer was crushed 'within seconds' after falling into an industrial shredder while at work, a court has heard. David Willis, 29, died as he tried to clear a blockage at the Timmins Waste Services (TWS) in Wolverhampton on September 15, 2018. Tragically, his remains were never found after he fell inside the machine, which is designed to shred wood and other commercial waste.

TWS and its yard manager Brian Timmins, 54, is accused of 'systemic failures' at a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Timmins, of Fair Lawn, Albrighton in Shropshire, is charged with manslaughter and perverting the course of justice and the waste company is charged with corporate manslaughter. On Monday, November 13, the court heard Timmins was operating the shredder at the company’s yard in Mander Street when it stopped 'abruptly'. Prosecutor Christine Agnew KC told the jury that Timmins approached the machine to investigate and then used a digger to lift Mr Willis up on top of the shredder, with CCTV evidence showing him working inside it

