Scottish government considers direct award for ferry services

The contract for Clyde and Hebrides ferry services could be awarded to current operators CalMac without a competitive tendering process. The Scottish government is to explore exempting the services from tender, saying CalMac would need to ensure improvements across the network. A due diligence process has been launched to look at the award from financial, operational and legal perspectives.

Announcing the plan at Holyrood, Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop said she was "acutely aware of the vital importance of these lifeline services for our island communities" adding that a direct award would shift the emphasis away from the commercial towards treating ferries as a public service. "This would help drive service improvements, deliver better communications with communities and introduce meaningful performance indicators that better reflect the experience of passengers using the services," she said. "I want to be very clear that this will not be an extension of the status qu

