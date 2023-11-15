Charming Scottish Property in Breathtaking Coastal Location Goes on the Market

A charming Scottish property in a breathtaking coastal location has just gone on the market, and it looks perfect for anyone wanting to get away from the hustle and bustle. A cute Scottish cottage set in a jaw-dropping coastal location just a short walk from the beach has just gone on the market. It is a six-bedroom property in the small Dumfries and Galloway hamlet of Auchenmalg, benefitting from an elevated position that offers uninterrupted far-reaching views across Luce Bay.

Dating back to the 1820s, with the name originating from a time when Customs and Excise officers were located there. They would utilise the vantage point to keep watch for smugglers bringing items such as tea, tobacco, rum, brandy, and wine into the mainland. Originally consisting of a house and a barn for the officers, over time The Barracks was converted into a residential farmhouse. Today, it offers a separate annexe suitable for move-in condition and has plenty to offer those looking for a secluded family home — providing extensive accommodation in a unique and highly sought-after rural coastal location

