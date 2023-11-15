Manchester United CEO to leave as club sells minority stake to billionaire

The chief executive of Manchester United Football Club is to leave after just two years in the job as its owners finalise the sale of a minority stake to the petrochemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Sky News has learnt that the Old Trafford club will announce to the New York Stock Exchange later on Wednesday that Richard Arnold is to step down by the end of the year.
He will hand over operational control of the club immediately and will be replaced as interim CEO by Patrick Stewart, who will also retain his role as general counsel. The shake-up in United's leadership will come just days before the club is expected to confirm Sky News' exclusive revelations that Sir Jim's Ineos Sports is acquiring a 25% stake. Mr Arnold has been with the Red Devils since 2007, replacing Ed Woodward in the top executive job early last year. Insiders said he had succeeded in modernising the structure of United's football operations, even as the men's first team struggles in domestic and European competitions under manager Erik Ten Ha
