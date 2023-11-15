Manchester United CEO to leave as club sells minority stake to billionaire

The chief executive of Manchester United Football Club is to leave after just two years in the job as its owners finalise the sale of a minority stake to the petrochemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Sky News has learnt that the Old Trafford club will announce to the New York Stock Exchange later on Wednesday that Richard Arnold is to step down by the end of the year.

He will hand over operational control of the club immediately and will be replaced as interim CEO by Patrick Stewart, who will also retain his role as general counsel. The shake-up in United's leadership will come just days before the club is expected to confirm Sky News' exclusive revelations that Sir Jim's Ineos Sports is acquiring a 25% stake. Mr Arnold has been with the Red Devils since 2007, replacing Ed Woodward in the top executive job early last year. Insiders said he had succeeded in modernising the structure of United's football operations, even as the men's first team struggles in domestic and European competitions under manager Erik Ten Ha

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SKYNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester United scouts 'watch' Dutch wonderkid Jayden AddaiMan United have reportedly been keeping a close eye on highly-rated Jong AZ winger Jayden Addai.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester United have been warned about nightmare which could now be inevitable Manchester United have an international break ahead but they could have to face the reality of a nightmare scenario afterwards

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Anthony Martial has been given another lifeline at Manchester UnitedAn injury to Rasmus Hojlund may give Anthony Martial one final chance to rescue his Man United career.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

SKYSPORTSNEWS: Bobby Charlton obituary: Manchester United legend and England World Cup winnerSir Bobby Charlton was a mesmerising midfielder for Manchester United , a World Cup winner with England and an all-round gentleman.

Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: Leeds United teenager reportedly set for British record transfer to Manchester CityManchester City have reportedly agreed a fee for Leeds United academy prospect Finley Gorman which is expected to make the teenager the most expensive 15-year-old in British transfer history.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Paul Scholes' reaction to iconic Manchester United photo Manchester United icon Paul Scholes has still not forgiven himself for his role in the 2005 FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »