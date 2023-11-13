Scottish Tories demand answers from health secretary over data roaming blunder

Scotland's health secretary - who tried to bill taxpayers almost £11,000 after a data roaming blunder during a Moroccan holiday - still has 'serious unanswered questions to address', the Scottish Tories have insisted. Craig Hoy, chairman of the Scottish Conservatives, is calling on Michael Matheson to make a statement to Holyrood 'so that we can get to the bottom of this scandal'.

Mr Hoy is also urging the Falkirk West MSP to hand his parliamentary iPad over to authorities so its record of use can be independently verified. Last Friday, Mr Matheson said he would reimburse the full cost of the thousands of pounds in data roaming charges he racked up. But now Mr Hoy, MSP for South Scotland, has said: 'When Michael Matheson was belatedly shamed into repaying the staggering sum that he had the audacity to expect the taxpayer to foot, he told us that his integrity matters. 'Therefore, he must immediately hand over his iPad so that parliament authorities can verify his claim that he only incurred roaming charges related to parliamentary business during his Moroccan holida

